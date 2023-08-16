DPP directions awaited in case where man died after suffering injuries in alleged bottle attack

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC Prosecutions (DPP) directions are awaited by gardaí investigating an incident where a man in his 30s died in June, two days after he suffered severe injuries following an alleged bottle attack in the centre of Cork city.

Jason Butler (32), of Castleredmond, Midleton in east Cork, was allegedly slashed in the throat on Grand Parade in the daylight incident which occurred shortly after 7.30pm on 14 June last.

Aaron Babbington (29), of Churchfield Avenue in Cork city, appeared before Cork District Court on 16 June last charged with assault causing harm to Butler 48 hours earlier. Butler died in hospital a few hours after the hearing.

At Cork District Court today, Sergeant Gearoid Davis applied for a further remand in custody in the case to facilitate the obtaining of DPP directions.

Judge John King remanded Babbington in custody until his next court appearance on 30 August next. Babbington appeared in court today by video link.

Emma Leahy, solicitor for Babbington, said that her client consented to being remanded in bail until later this month. While the courts are closed for the month of August remand courts take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Objection to bail

Meanwhile, when Babbington was charged in connection with the offence in June gardaí indicated that they they were objecting to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charge and possible interference with witnesses in the case.

Detective Garda Pat Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Babbington made no reply to the charge was put to him under caution.

Detective Garda Russell alleged that Babbington had been seen by several people assaulting Butler whilst the incident had also been caught on CCTV footage in the area.

“I believe there is strong evidence that on 14 June 2023, at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.”

He said that the incident happened “in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children”.

Detective Garda Russell said that Babbington was a “danger to himself and other members of the public”.

He expressed his belief that Babbington would be incapable of attending court if granted bail arising out of his chronic alcoholism. Bail was refused in the case.

Jason Butler passed away at Cork University Hospital. He was residing at SVP Deerpark House Hotel in Friars Walk in Cork. This is a support service which assists people as they attempt to move on from homelessness.

