Democratic Republic of Congo announced resurgence of Ebola, three months after the end of previous outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday announced a “resurgence” of Ebola in the east after a woman died of the disease, just three months after authorities declared the end of the country’s previous outbreak.

“We have another episode of the Ebola virus” in the Biena health zone of North Kivu province, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told state television RTNC.

“It was a farmer, the wife of a survivor of Ebola, who showed typical signs of the disease on 1 February,” he added.

She died on 3 February, after which a sample of her blood tested positive for Ebola, the health ministry said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo declared on 18 November the end of its eleventh Ebola outbreak, which claimed 55 lives out of 130 cases over nearly six months in the northwestern province of Equateur.

The last person declared recovered from Ebola in Equateur was on 16 October.

The widespread use of Ebola vaccinations, which were administered to more than 40,000 people, helped curb the disease.

The return of Ebola in the country’s northeast — a region plagued by violence between armed groups — comes as the vast African country is also fighting its own Covid-19 outbreak.

A previous Ebola outbreak in the DRC’s east, which ran from 1 August 2018 to 25 June 2020, was the country’s worst-ever, with 2,277 deaths.

It was also the second-highest toll in the 44-year history of the disease, surpassed only by a three-country outbreak in West Africa from 2013-16 that killed 11,300 people.

Ebola haemorrhagic fever was first identified in 1976 after scientists probed a string of unexplained deaths in what is now northern DRC.

The symptoms are severe: high fever and muscle pain followed by vomiting and diarrhoea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, internal and external bleeding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The average fatality rate from Ebola is around 50% but this can rise to 90% for some epidemics, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus that causes Ebola is believed to reside in bats.

DR Congo has also recorded 23,599 coronavirus cases and 681 deaths in a population of around 80 million people.

© AFP 2021