Monday 31 October 2022
Quiz: How well do you Bram Stoker's Dracula?

You vant to take this quiz.

42 minutes ago 4,670 Views 3 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OF IRELAND’S MANY literary achievements, it is easy to overlook Bram Stoker’s magnum opus: Dracula.

Though undoubtedly a masterpiece, its appeal tends to be somewhat more seasonal than the works of Ireland’s other literary greats, and the saturation of vampire content in recent years means we are all too quick to forget who is at the heart of it all. 

As Halloween approaches, this quiz about Bram Stoker’s Dracula is our tribute to one of Ireland’s most iconic cultural exports.  

Let's start with an easy one. What was Dracula's noble title?
Baron
Viscount

Count
Lord
Which of these countries is not a setting at any point throughout the novel Dracula?
Romania
Hungary

United Kingdom
Ireland
In what century did Bram Stoker write Dracula?
17th
18th

19th
20th
Which of these is NOT a character in Bram Stoker's Dracula?
Jonathan Harker
Captain Robert Walton

Abraham Van Helsing
Lucy Westenra
Who played Dracula in the 1992 film adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula?
Richard E Grant
Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman
Christopher Lee
Transylvania, the home of Bram Stoker's Dracula, is associated with which European mountain range? (The mountains in the photo are just randomly selected European mountains)
Carpathians
Caucasus

Urals
Dinaric Alps
Which of these traits is not associated with Bram Stoker's Dracula character?
Aversion to daylight
Frozen by own reflection

Fear of the Holy Cross
Can transform into a bat
Which of these words would best describe the novel Dracula?
Pastoral
Bildungsroman

Picaresque
Epistolary
In the 1930s, it was discovered that Bram Stoker's Dracula was in the public domain. Why was this?
Stoker had not fully complied with US copyright law
All Irish novels were public domain at that time

Books about vampires automatically enter the public domain
Stoker had declared the novel public domain in his will
What is the job of the main character in Bram Stoker's Dracula?
Banker
Sailor

Solicitor
Census official
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Count Dracula
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Some other, less well-known vampire
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You just suck
Share your result:

 

Carl Kinsella

About the author
Carl Kinsella
@TVsCarlKinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

