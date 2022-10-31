Quiz: How well do you Bram Stoker's Dracula?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
OF IRELAND’S MANY literary achievements, it is easy to overlook Bram Stoker’s magnum opus: Dracula.
Though undoubtedly a masterpiece, its appeal tends to be somewhat more seasonal than the works of Ireland’s other literary greats, and the saturation of vampire content in recent years means we are all too quick to forget who is at the heart of it all.
As Halloween approaches, this quiz about Bram Stoker’s Dracula is our tribute to one of Ireland’s most iconic cultural exports.
