Quiz: How well do you Bram Stoker's Dracula?

OF IRELAND’S MANY literary achievements, it is easy to overlook Bram Stoker’s magnum opus: Dracula.

Though undoubtedly a masterpiece, its appeal tends to be somewhat more seasonal than the works of Ireland’s other literary greats, and the saturation of vampire content in recent years means we are all too quick to forget who is at the heart of it all.

As Halloween approaches, this quiz about Bram Stoker’s Dracula is our tribute to one of Ireland’s most iconic cultural exports.

Let's start with an easy one. What was Dracula's noble title? Baron Viscount

Count Lord Which of these countries is not a setting at any point throughout the novel Dracula? Romania Hungary

United Kingdom Ireland In what century did Bram Stoker write Dracula? 17th 18th

19th 20th Which of these is NOT a character in Bram Stoker's Dracula? Jonathan Harker Captain Robert Walton

Abraham Van Helsing Lucy Westenra Who played Dracula in the 1992 film adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula? Richard E Grant Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman Christopher Lee Transylvania, the home of Bram Stoker's Dracula, is associated with which European mountain range? (The mountains in the photo are just randomly selected European mountains) Carpathians Caucasus

Urals Dinaric Alps Which of these traits is not associated with Bram Stoker's Dracula character? Aversion to daylight Frozen by own reflection

Fear of the Holy Cross Can transform into a bat Which of these words would best describe the novel Dracula? Pastoral Bildungsroman

Picaresque Epistolary In the 1930s, it was discovered that Bram Stoker's Dracula was in the public domain. Why was this? Stoker had not fully complied with US copyright law All Irish novels were public domain at that time

Books about vampires automatically enter the public domain Stoker had declared the novel public domain in his will What is the job of the main character in Bram Stoker's Dracula? Banker Sailor

