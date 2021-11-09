#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Commissioner: gardaí are set to seek further charges in the Kevin Lunney abduction case

Three men were convicted in the Special Criminal Court yesterday for their involvement in the Kevin Lunney abduction.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 5:48 PM
14 minutes ago 919 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5596760
Image: Niall O'Connor/The Journal
Image: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

COMMISSIONER DREW HARRIS has said that gardaí are set to seek charges on further suspects in the Kevin Lunney abduction. 

Following the conviction of three men before the Special Criminal Court for the attack on Lunney, Harris said that there is “work to do”. 

Speaking at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors today, the Commissioner said his officers were pleased with the convictions. 

“If I put it, will we uncover this conspiracy, there is work for us to do but I would say that we have a lot of enquiries ongoing.

“When one engages in the longterm acts of criminal deception then you do leave a trail and it requires persistence and diligence in our part to uncover that trail and that’s what we’re intent on doing. ” he said. 

The Commissioner said gardaí were continue to operate in a joint investigation task force with their Northern Ireland colleagues in the PSNI.

Harris was asked did investigators know who organised the attack on Lunney – known as the paymaster. 

“The paymaster is not our phrase or comment on this investigation.

“What I would say with the investigation team, and I know what they’re doing, they are following where the evidence takes them. We’ve gathered evidence.

“And as time has moved, we have got more assistance from the public. And that has given us leads as well. So we’ll go where this investigation takes us,” he added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harris said that the garda probe is continuing and there are a number of suspects that detectives are preparing files on for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The investigation in effect carries on. It doesn’t start from yesterday. We have multiple lines of inquiry ongoing and throughout this there is a number of individuals that are going to be reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions over the next number of weeks as well.

“So there’s more files to be submitted and the further investigation carries on. But we have a large scale investigation and we are very determined in terms of getting to the bottom of this and we’ve appointed the necessary and appropriate specialist resources to this as well,” he added.  

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie