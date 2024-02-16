Drogheda councillors consider 'injunctive action’ over decision to house asylum seekers in local hotel

DROGHEDA’S DEPUTY MAYOR says local councillors could “explore some form of injunctive action” over a decision to accommodate around 500 asylum seekers in the D Hotel.

Kevin Callan said it’s not known if such action would be successful, but he added that “we have to look at all the options at this stage”.

The Department of Integration is currently accommodating more than 101,000 people seeking safety and shelter, between Ukrainians and International Protection Applicants (IPAs).

In a statement to The Journal, the Department said the International Protection Procurement Service (IPPS) has responded to an offer of accommodation made in respect to the D Hotel in Drogheda.

The Department spokesperson said “all requirements are in place and a contract has been signed”, and added that the hotel will be brought into use “in the near future” for the provision of accommodation for people applying for international protection.

The Department also said its community engagement team has been engaging with all local representatives.

However, Callan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that local councillors were informed of the decision on Tuesday.

“In terms of consultation, it’s not a consultation if you’re informed contracts have been signed and this is happening in a few weeks’ time,” said Callan.

“That’s not consultation, that is informing people that the decision is made, it’s done, and that is no way to behave when you’re dealing with a town the size of Drogheda that depends on that trade,” he added.

Callan added that officials at Louth County Council “where not even extended the courtesy of a conversation with Department officials” and that they are now seeking a meeting with Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

While Callan said Drogheda “welcomes migrants” he added that the “removal of the largest hotel” will put the town in a “terrible financial position”.

Callan said the loss to Drogheda’s general town centre economy will be in the region of €5.4 million and that these figures come from the Drogheda Business Improvement District.

“That is an extremely precise overview of what we are going to lose on an annual basis,” said Callan.

“We want to know what the Minister is going to do to fix that.

“To make a decision like this without consulting with the County Council who have worked for 10 years to develop tourism is just incredible.”

He added that the council will do “everything we can to protect jobs and to protect small and medium sized businesses”.

While Callan told Morning Ireland that there is a “need to house people”, he added: “The town has been put in this really impossible position where the livelihood of a lot of people has now been put in jeopardy based on this decision.

“Nobody wants to have to be in this space at the minute, but we’re going to have to get the Minister to answer as to why this happened.”