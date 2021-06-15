Teen arrested after woman threatened at gunpoint in Drogheda town

The area where the incident took place.

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in Drogheda after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman during an armed robbery incident in the Louth town.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, a woman was out walking between Park View and Patrick Street in Drogheda town, when she was approached by a man who demanded money from her a number of times.

He then produced a handgun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger. No shot was discharged and he then fled the scene.

Armed gardaí were deployed to the area and searched the scene.

A man in his late teens was located in the area and he was arrested shortly after 4pm in connection with this attempted armed robbery.

Separately Gardaí carried out a search in the vicinity of the attempted robbery and a black imitation firearm was located at Park View. This was seized by gardaí.

This gun will be sent for forensic analysis, gardaí said.

A spokesman said: “The man in his late teens continues to be detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”