Tuesday 15 June 2021
Teen arrested after woman threatened at gunpoint in Drogheda town

The incident happened yesterday afternoon at around 3pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 11:13 AM
52 minutes ago 5,188 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5467162
The area where the incident took place.
Image: Google Streetview
The area where the incident took place.
The area where the incident took place.
Image: Google Streetview

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in Drogheda after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman during an armed robbery incident in the Louth town. 

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, a woman was out walking between Park View and Patrick Street in Drogheda town, when she was approached by a man who demanded money from her a number of times.

He then produced a handgun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger. No shot was discharged and he then fled the scene.

Armed gardaí were deployed to the area and searched the scene. 

A man in his late teens was located in the area and he was arrested shortly after 4pm in connection with this attempted armed robbery.

Separately Gardaí carried out a search in the vicinity of the attempted robbery and a black imitation firearm was located at Park View. This was seized by gardaí.

This gun will be sent for forensic analysis, gardaí said. 

A spokesman said: “The man in his late teens continues to be detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”
 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

