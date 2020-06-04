Searches resume after reports of young boy entering the River Boyne in Drogheda

SEARCHES HAVE RESUMED in Drogheda after gardaí received reports of a boy entering the River Boyne last night.

The alarm was raised last night shortly after 10pm when a member of the public reported seeing the child enter the water near the Bridge of Peace in the Louth town.

Drogheda River Rescue posted on their social media channels that they had received a call from local gardaí and that searches began last night.

The Coast Guard helicopter was also deployed last night but was stood down.

Searches are continuing this morning.