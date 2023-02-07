Ryanair calls for action after third day of drone disruption at Dublin Airport

FLIGHTS FROM DUBLIN Airport were once again temporarily suspended yesterday as a drone was spotted on the airfield, posing a risk to passenger safety.

The illegal drone activity brought operations at the airport to a halt, and saw thousands of passengers delayed. The interruption lasted for 40 minutes, and flights restarted at 7.45 pm.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson has condemned the “reckless and irresponsible behaviour of those casing ongoing drone disruptions” adding that those found responsible will face prosecution.

The spokesperson said that the 40 minute standstill caused a “huge inconvenience” to passengers.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5 km of the airport.

This latest incident is the third in recent days, and it comes after flights were also disrupted last Friday evening, when a drone was also seen on the airfield. As a result, inbound flights had to land at other airports around the country. Another drone was spotted on Saturday – leading to further reroutes.

Flights were once again diverted yesterday evening, with several crews having to redirect to Belfast and Shannon Airports.

Ryanair has called on the Government to take immediate action following the third day of “drone disruption”, as yesterday’s incident prevented four Ryanair aircrafts from landing.

The airline has repeated a call for the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to state what actions are being taken to prevent further disruptions.

A spokesperson said that it is “unacceptable” that passengers have faced a third day of disruptions due to drone activity.