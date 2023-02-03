Advertisement

Friday 3 February 2023
# Air Traffic
Flights briefly diverted from Dublin Airport due to drone activity
The affected flights included arrivals from London, Alicante, Glasgow and Malaga.
1 hour ago

FLIGHTS WERE BRIEFLY diverted from Dublin Airport this evening when a drone was seen on the airfield.

A number of flights landed at other airports around the country due to the interruption.

The diverted flights were FR113 from London Gatwick, FR7763 from Alicante, FR5150 from Glasgow and FR7055 from Ryanair, according to Dublin Airport’s arrivals tracker.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said in a statement to The Journal that flight operations “were suspended for safety reasons for a very short period (less than 10 minutes) this evening following a confirmed drone sighting on the airfield”.

“It is illegal to fly drones within five kilometres of an airport in the State,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety and security of airport users is daa’s key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochana remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport.”

Author
Lauren Boland
