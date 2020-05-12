This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drones to be deployed to assist firefighters tackling forest fires over coming months

It’s the second year drones will be used to monitor designated ‘hot spots’ across regions of Dublin, Wicklow and the Midlands.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 12 May 2020, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,143 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097627
Firefighters were dispatched to this gorse fire in Howth last month.
Firefighters were dispatched to this gorse fire in Howth last month.
Firefighters were dispatched to this gorse fire in Howth last month.

THE NATIONAL PARKS and Wildlife Service, along with Coillte, are to roll out a drone operation over the summer months to monitor and fight forest fires. 

It is the second year the technology will be used to monitor designated ‘hot spots’ across regions of Dublin, Wicklow and the Midlands.

The drones will be equipped with cameras that peer through smoke, as well as sensors for wind direction and other weather variables that affect how fires spread.

They can then capture continuous footage of areas deemed as high risk and spot small fires that otherwise could not have been detected until they had become much larger and harder to contain.

Only last month, fire crews were dispatched to gorse fires which swept through the Wicklow mountains.

During summer months, gorse fires become even more common, due to warmer weather, drier land, and the increase of human activity.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht at the time suggested the fire was a result of illegal burning of rubbish and other materials. 

“As well as having severe localised impact on flora and fauna, setting fires during this time of a national public health emergency is particularly reckless as it places unnecessary additional pressures on our emergency services whose services are critical to managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” Minister Josepha Madigan said. 

Deborah Meghen, director of stewardship, risk and advocacy at semi-state forestry company, Coillte, said the use of drones has helped to reduce the number of fires in recent years. 

“Last year we used this technology for forest fire protection, which resulted in a significant reduction in forest fires with just over 50 reported, down from 150 in 2018,” she said.

“This represents a very good year in terms of forest damage with only 25 hectares affected, compared with over 600 hectares damaged in 2018.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie