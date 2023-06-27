Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 27 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
SHUTTERSTOCK/CHAINARONG06 There has been a 41% decrease in fraud crimes in the year to the end of March 2023.
# Crime
Drop in fraud crimes but significant increase in thefts, according to latest CSO figures
The Central Statistics Office has today published the latest recorded crime statistics, which cover the period in the year to the end of March.
380
2
22 minutes ago

THERE HAS BEEN a 41% decrease in the number of reported fraud incidents in the year to the first quarter of 2023.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has today published the latest recorded crime statistics, which cover the period in the year to the end of March.

However, the CSO notes that reported incidents in most other crime categories increased when compared to the same period a year previous.

There were 10,366 reported incidents involving fraud and deception, a 41% decrease when compared to Q1 of 2022.

Jim Dalton, statistician in the crime and criminal justice section, said this decrease is “due mostly to a fall in in incidents of unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone”.

Theft offences meanwhile were up by 36% when compared to the year previous, with 69,340 reported incidents.

Thefts from shops accounted for close to half of this increase, with 29,172 reported incidents in the year to Q1 of 2023..

There was also a 20% increase in incidents of robbery, extortion and hijacking, with 2,179 reported incidents,

There was also a 28% increase in homicide and related offences at 68.

This was mainly driven by an increase in the number of crime incidents of murder, which rose from 20 to 48.

The number of reported sexual offences increased by 2%, to 3,660, while reported of attempts and threats to murder, assaults, harassments increased by 7% to 23,489.

And while there was virtually no change in the number of burglaries, standing at 9,246 in the year to Q1 of 2023, this was a marked decreased to pre-pandemic levels, when there were 16,741 incidents in the same period of 2019.

Statistic standards

The statistics from the CSO have been published “under reservation”, meaning they do not meet the standard of statistics officially published by the organisation.

The sole source of data for recorded crime data is the Pulse system used internally by An Garda Siochana.

In 2014, the Garda Inspectorate report identified quality issues in relation to the recording of data on the PULSE system, leading the CSO to suspend publication of the data.

This has led to ongoing reviews and suspensions of publishing data.

As of Q1 in 2018, the quality of the data did not meet the CSO’s standards for completeness and accuracy.

But the absence of regular, impartial and transparently produced crime statistics is said to create a vacuum for policymakers and citizens.

As such, the CSO felt that the “over-riding public interest” was best served by the resumption of publication of recorded crime statistics, categorised as “under reservation” to highlight the quality issues.

It means the figures are likely to be revised, particularly in homicide cases, where there is an ongoing review of incidents between 2003 and 2017.

-With additional reporting from Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     