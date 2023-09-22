Advertisement

Friday 22 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford
Gardaí make nine arrests and seize €50,000 worth of drugs in series of searches in Wexford
Six men and two women have already appeared before the Courts as part of these investigations, gardaí confirmed.
52 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €50,000 of combined drugs, €40,800 in cash and arrested nine people during Operation Tara searches that took place in Wexford between 8 September and 22 September 2023.

“Gardaí attached to the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit, along with regular uniform units and local detective units conducted a number of searches in Wexford over the past two weeks,” a Garda spokesperson said in a statement. 

“Approximately €50,000 worth of drugs were seized. The drugs seized included heroin, mephedrone, cocaine and cannabis. €40,800 in cash was also seized.”

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis, gardaí said. 

Six men and two women, with ages ranging from 20s to 50s, have already appeared before the Courts as part of these investigations, the statement confirmed. 

“A woman, aged in her 40s currently remains in custody in Garda custody at a Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.” 

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Author
David MacRedmond
