Tuesday 31 October 2023
Revenue The packaged drugs.
Dublin Airport
Cannabis herb worth €3.7m seized in Dublin Airport after Canada cargo flight
The drugs were marked as ‘Work Shoes’ and ‘Spray Overalls’.
1.7k
12
34 minutes ago

REVENUE OFFICERS IN Dublin Airport today seized over 185kg of herbal cannabis in air cargo deliveries from Canada.

They were concealed in boxes labelled ‘Work Shoes’ and ‘Spray Overalls’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Maggie Detector Dog Dublin Airport seizure Revenue Detector dog Maggie Revenue

The drugs were discovered with the help of risk profiling and detector dog Maggie and have a street value of about €3.7m.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing.

Liam Coates
