Man charged after €105,000 worth of heroin seized at Cork train station

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of over €100,000 worth of heroin at the train station in Cork city.

Gary Cambridge (34), of Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court today. He was charged with two offences, arising from the seizure at Kent railway station yesterday.

Cambridge was charged with possession of €105,000 worth of diamorphine or heroin for sale or supply.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution.

Judge Con O’Leary heard that Cambridge made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Bail and legal aid

Inspector Jason Lynch said gardaí had no objection to bail provided that a number of conditions were met.

Eddie Burke, the solicitor representing Cambridge, said the bail terms sought by gardaí were acceptable to the accused.

Judge O’Leary remanded Cambridge on bail on his own bond of €5,000 to appear again at Cork District Court on 2 October.

A number of bail conditions were imposed in the case.

Cambridge must reside at Mount Brosna, Mayfield, abide by a 11pm to 8am curfew and sign on three days a week at Mayfield Garda Station.

Burke applied for free legal in the case. His client is on disability allowance.

Judge O’Leary deferred his decision on whether to grant free legal pending the submission of a statement of means.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.