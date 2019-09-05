This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged after €105,000 worth of heroin seized at Cork train station

Gary Cambridge was released on bail, with a number of conditions imposed.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,265 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4797682
File photo of train tracks
Image: Shutterstock/FotograFFF
File photo of train tracks
File photo of train tracks
Image: Shutterstock/FotograFFF

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of over €100,000 worth of heroin at the train station in Cork city.

Gary Cambridge (34), of Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court today. He was charged with two offences, arising from the seizure at Kent railway station yesterday. 

Cambridge was charged with possession of €105,000 worth of diamorphine or heroin for sale or supply.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution.

Judge Con O’Leary heard that Cambridge made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Bail and legal aid 

Inspector Jason Lynch said gardaí had no objection to bail provided that a number of conditions were met.

Eddie Burke, the solicitor representing Cambridge, said the bail terms sought by gardaí were acceptable to the accused.

Judge O’Leary remanded Cambridge on bail on his own bond of €5,000 to appear again at Cork District Court on 2 October.

A number of bail conditions were imposed in the case.

Cambridge must reside at Mount Brosna, Mayfield, abide by a 11pm to 8am curfew and sign on three days a week at Mayfield Garda Station.

Burke applied for free legal in the case. His client is on disability allowance.

Judge O’Leary deferred his decision on whether to grant free legal pending the submission of a statement of means.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie