Herbal cannabis and suspected ketamine worth €1.3 million seized at Dublin Airport

HERBAL CANNABIS AND suspected ketamine worth a total of €1.3 million have been seized at Dublin Airport.

As part of two separate intelligence-led operations at Dublin Airport on Saturday, Revenue officers seized around 37kg of herbal cannabis and around 10kg of suspected ketamine with estimated values of €740,000 and €600,000 respectively.

The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of passengers who had disembarked flights from New York and Amsterdam.

Two women, both aged in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí and taken to a Dublin garda station. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.