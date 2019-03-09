This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 March, 2019
Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized

Cocaine, MDMA, cannabis in herbal form and diamorphine were among the substances seized.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 6:28 PM
39 minutes ago 3,980 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532630

drugs Navan Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people after a “substantial quantity” of drugs, worth an estimated €850,000 was seized at a house in Navan, Co Meath last night.

During the search at a house at Tailteann Drive, a significant quantity of drugs comprising of cannabis in herbal form, MDMA in ecstasy tablet form, cocaine, diamorphine, a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drugs related paraphernalia was found.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized is €865,000 (subject to analysis).

Drugs Navan 2

A man aged in his early 50s and a woman in her late 30s were arrested at the scene. Both were taken to Kells Garda Station where they are detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said that this was “a very significant seizure”, that “disrupted the sale and supply of drugs in Meath”.

The searches were led by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Navan Detective Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

