Dublin: 14°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested after €1.12 million worth of cocaine found in Drogheda

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara.

58 minutes ago 3,168 Views 0 Comments
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAI HAVE SEIZED over €1 million worth of cocaine in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda Garda Station seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine during an intelligence-led operation yesterday.

The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area shortly after 1pm. A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station, where he can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.

