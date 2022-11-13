Man arrested after €1.12 million worth of cocaine found in Drogheda

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI HAVE SEIZED over €1 million worth of cocaine in Drogheda, Co Louth.
Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda Garda Station seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine during an intelligence-led operation yesterday.
The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area shortly after 1pm. A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station, where he can be held for up to seven days.
All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS