Five arrests in north Dublin after gardaí seize drugs worth €400k

GARDAÍ IN BALLYMUN have seized drugs worth an estimated €400,000 following a number of searches yesterday.

At around 4pm, a car was stopped on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun and a quantity of cannabis herb was found in the vehicle.

Two men – aged 35 and 22 – were arrested.

In a follow-up search of a house in Santry, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was discovered.

Three people were in the house at the time – a 35-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. They were arrested and taken to Ballymun and Clontarf garda stations.

All five are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations remain ongoing.