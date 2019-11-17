This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five arrests in north Dublin after gardaí seize drugs worth €400k

Four men and one woman remain in custody today.

By Sean Murray Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 9:55 AM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN BALLYMUN have seized drugs worth an estimated €400,000 following a number of searches yesterday.

At around 4pm, a car was stopped on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun and a quantity of cannabis herb was found in the vehicle.

Two men – aged 35 and 22 – were arrested.

In a follow-up search of a house in Santry, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was discovered.

Three people were in the house at the time – a 35-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. They were arrested and taken to Ballymun and Clontarf garda stations. 

All five are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations remain ongoing. 

Sean Murray
