Thursday 13 May 2021
Over €28 million worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí since the start of 2021

This represents an increase of 392% over the same period last year.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 May 2021, 6:18 PM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has seized over €28 million worth of drugs in the first four months of the year. 

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys today welcomed the volume of seizures made by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) in the period between 1 January to 30 April. 

The total drugs seized by the GNDOCB in the first 4 months of the year is valued at €28.2 million.

This represents an increase of 392% over the same period last year, when drugs valued at €5.7 million were seized.

In addition, approximately €3.8 million in cash has been seized in the same period, an increase of 183% over the same period in 2020, when €1.3 million was seized.

“I very much welcome the exceptional work which has been undertaken the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau so far this year. This vital work is having significant success in disrupting drug trafficking and the supply of illicit drugs by organised crime groups,” Humphreys said.

“In addition to these very significant seizures by the national unit, Divisional Drugs Units nationwide and all gardaí working in local communities have continued to target this form of crime throughout the pandemic, including continued local work against street level drug dealing,” she said. 

“An Garda Síochána also continue to work closely and productively with international law enforcement partners.”

