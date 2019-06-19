Drugs worth almost €100,000 discovered in parcels at postal centre

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth almost €100,000 from separate parcels at a mail centre in Co Laois.

Yesterday, officers assisted by a detector dog seized approximately 4.7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000 following a search arising from routine profiling at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

The cannabis was found in a parcel which had orignated from Canada and was declared as ‘clothing’.

A further 6kg of Khat with an estimated value of €3,000, was also detected in a parcel declared as ‘clothing’, following the search of a package which originated in Kenya.

Both parcels containing the drugs were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations in relation to both seizures are ongoing, with a view to prosecution.