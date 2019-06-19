This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drugs worth almost €100,000 discovered in parcels at postal centre

Drugs were discovered in two packages marked ‘clothing’.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 1:33 PM
45 minutes ago 3,649 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4688747
Drugs seized in Portlaoise Mail Centre
Image: Revenue
Drugs seized in Portlaoise Mail Centre
Drugs seized in Portlaoise Mail Centre
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth almost €100,000 from separate parcels at a mail centre in Co Laois.

Yesterday, officers assisted by a detector dog seized approximately 4.7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000 following a search arising from routine profiling at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

The cannabis was found in a parcel which had orignated from Canada and was declared as ‘clothing’.

A further 6kg of Khat with an estimated value of €3,000, was also detected in a parcel declared as ‘clothing’, following the search of a package which originated in Kenya.

Both parcels containing the drugs were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations in relation to both seizures are ongoing, with a view to prosecution.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie