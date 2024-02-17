Man arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth close to €6.5 million seized at Rosslare Europort

A MAN HAS been arrested after drugs worth close to €6.5 million were seized at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford yesterday.

The drugs were discovered when an accompanied freight unit which had earlier disembarked from a ferry from Dunkirk, France, was stopped and searched.

The seizure was a result of risk profiling and made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

Detector Dog Jasper

Revenue officers seized around 290 kilograms of herbal cannabis, 73 kilograms of cannabis resin and more than 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Revenue said the drugs have an estimated value of €6,443,640.

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at a Garda Station in County Wexford.

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.