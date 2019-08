GARDAÍ SEIZED DRUGS worth about €110,000 after stopping a car in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Cocaine worth €70,000 and cannabis herb worth €40,000 (both pending analysis) were discovered in the car, which was stopped in the Garracummer area of Kilcommon.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Tipperary Town Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Investigations are ongoing.