Gardaí seize cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB following searches in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €100,000 worth of controlled drugs and arrested a man following searches in Dublin.

Yesterday members of the Store Street divisional drugs unit searched two apartments in Dublin 8.

They found cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) worth an approximate €60,000. A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the searches.

Analysis of a seized mobile phone alerted gardaí to a package due to be delivered to Ireland from the UK today and Revenue customs officers were notified. A package containing €40,000 worth of methamphetamine was intercepted and seized today as a result.

All seized drugs will be sent for analysis.

The man arrested yesterday is currently detained at Store Street garda station.