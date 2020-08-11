Gardaí seize cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB following searches in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €100,000 worth of controlled drugs and arrested a man following searches in Dublin.
Yesterday members of the Store Street divisional drugs unit searched two apartments in Dublin 8.
They found cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) worth an approximate €60,000. A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the searches.
Analysis of a seized mobile phone alerted gardaí to a package due to be delivered to Ireland from the UK today and Revenue customs officers were notified. A package containing €40,000 worth of methamphetamine was intercepted and seized today as a result.
All seized drugs will be sent for analysis.
The man arrested yesterday is currently detained at Store Street garda station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)