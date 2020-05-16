Man (30s) due in court over seizure of €81,500 worth of drugs in Dublin city

A MAN IN his 30s is due in court in connection with the seizure of drugs with an estimate street value of more than €80,000 in Dublin earlier this week.

The man was arrested after gardaí stopped a van on Usher’s Quay in the city centre at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

During a search of the van, gardaí seized €15,400 worth of cocaine, €17,000 worth of crack cocaine and over €2,700 worth of prescription medication.

Investigators then carried out a follow-up search of a vehicle parked at a nearby housing complex.

During that search, gardaí recovered €39,200 worth of diamorphine and €7,200 worth of Zopiclone tablets.

The man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, and has now been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Comments have been closed as the suspect in this case has been charged.