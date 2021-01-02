Poll: Are you taking part in Dry January?

NEW YEAR, NEW me, and all that.

Many people traditionally start the year by refraining from drinking alcohol during January, after overindulging or perhaps being overserved on occasion in December.

It can serve as an opportunity to challenge our own relationship with booze and the potential longterm impact on our health.

However, this January will be different than most, and our old habits will be out of kilter. Studies have found that people drank more due to lockdown or stay-at-home orders.

At the same time, it’s not like any of us will be sitting down to enjoy a pint in our local pub anytime soon.

This morning we’re asking: Are you taking part in Dry January?

