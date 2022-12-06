Man shot and killed in Ronanstown, West Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Updated 4 minutes ago
A MAN HAS died following a shooting in Dublin 22 last night, Gardaí have said.
He received gunshot wounds in the Ronanstown area at around 10pm and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.
Ronanstown is located just outside the M50, between Clondalkin and Lucan.
Separately, Gardaí are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 9pm yesterday 5th December 2022 in the Finglas area of Dublin.
A man has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
