Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Gardaí investigating after multiple shots fired in Carlow housing estate

It is believed the intended target escaped an attempt on his life earlier this year.

1 hour ago 4,286 Views 3 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a shooting incident in Carlow town last night. 

Multple shots were fired in the Laurels housing estate on the Tullow Road shortly after 6pm, gardaí said. 

Gardaí said that nobody was injured in the incident but that there was some damage done to a property.

Investigating gardaí believe this was a targeted attack and that the intended victim also survived an attempt on his life several weeks ago in Dublin.

A spokesman said: “Windows of a residential property were damaged in the course of the incident. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

“It is understood those responsible fled from the scene in a car.

“The scene was preserved and a technical examination is currently taking place along with local enquiries.”

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin are investigating two separate shootings in the capital.

