New Supermac's among major overhaul of food offerings at Dublin Airport

DUBLIN AIRPORT TODAY unveiled plans to overhaul its food and drink services in both terminals.

Last week, travellers passing through Dublin Airport noticed that all of the branding for Starbucks in Terminal 1 had been replaced by the branding of Vista Coffee, which Dublin Airport clarified on Twitter was a “temporary” installation. Vista Coffee continues to sell from the Starbucks menu.

Today’s announcement confirmed that the Starbucks would be permanently replaced in Terminal 1 by Bluebird Coffee Roasters and Wine in the coming months. It was further confirmed that Terminal 1 will be refitted with a new food hall, slated to include Korean, Mexican and Thai street food options, as well as a “large Italian restaurant” and an Arthur Guinness Bar. Pret A Manger will also continue its incursion into the Irish market with a Terminal 1 location.

Photos shared by the Dublin Airport Twitter account appear to show an open plan ‘Italian Quarter’ on the ground floor of Terminal 1. In the arrivals hall, the AMT coffee shop will be replaced by an Insomnia.

The short-term effect of this overhaul means that flyers passing through Dublin Airport will notice that well-established staples of the airport diet, such as Burger King, are currently closed to the public. Burger King will “expand its presence” in the airport, as will Butler’s, which has coffee shops in both terminals.

While no specific timeline has been made public, Dublin Airport claimed today that “more than half” of the new or revamped units are proposed to be opened by June.

Change is coming at Dublin Airport! Here's a sneak peak of what the food hall in Terminal 1 will look like by the end of 2024 when all of our new and improved food and drink outlets are up and running... pic.twitter.com/Z630kUPaQh — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 10, 2024

A spokesperson for the airport gave a general timeline of “the next twelve months” for completion of the project.

In Terminal 2, Wright’s of Howth is set to be replaced by Supermac’s and Papa John’s, while Cafe Nero will give way to Roasted Notes Speciality Coffee, which currently has locations on the UCD and DCU campuses. Perhaps most notably, The Oak pub will be replaced by a new lounge named Fitzgerald’s Restaurant and Bar after Desmond Fitzgerald, the original architect of Dublin Airport.

Other new tenants have been announced for the kiosks that populate the the departure gates, including Lilian’s Restaurant and Bar – a new outlet situated at the 300 gates. In total, 23 new tenants have been announced. Asked on Twitter whether the airport lounges would also be receiving an update, a spokesperson said such changes were “in the pipeline”.