Dublin Airport to have counter-drone technology in place in a 'number of weeks'

DUBLIN AIRPORT SHOULD have counter-drone technology in place within a number of weeks, Minister of State Jack Chambers has said.

Flight activity in Dublin Airport was briefly suspended on Thursday evening due to illegal drone activity at the airport, the sixth such incident so far this year.

It is against the law to fly a drone within five kilometres of the airport and daa has condemned the recent incidents as drone activity as “reckless and illegal”.

Minister Ryan will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow to discuss the issue with senior members of Government.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Hard Sholder, Chambers said: “We’ll be bringing forward proposals on this, and it’s important we progress a solution.

“I know it’s caused a lot of concern and disruption for many passengers and airlines.”

Chambers said the daa will be tasked with purchasing and operating counter-drone technology.

“They’re going to advance the procurement of that immediately,” he said.

“In parallel, they’re going to train up personel to use the specific technology, and develop safety systems with the Irish Aviation Authority, to ensure it can deployed in Dublin Airport as quickly as possible,” Chambers added.

“We expect that will take a number of weeks. We are moving to formalise that and ensure that we have counter-drone technology.”

The Government will also carry out an assessment regarding the wider development of counter-drone technological solutions for “strategic infrastructures”.

The assessment will conclude by 1 July, Chambers said.

This will allow the State is “detect and disrupt drones” in other parts of the country besides the airports, he said.

Chambers said there is no need for legislation change in regards to drones.

“I’ve been engaging with the Attorney-General on this and the current position is that there isn’t a need for primary legislation,” he said.

“There may be a requirement to introduce a statutory instrument under existing legislation, but there’s no legislative delay or roadblock to introducing counter-drone technology.”

Speaking last week, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary claimed that anti-drone technology is a “reasonably easy” solution that would only cost around €100,000.