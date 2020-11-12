#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 November 2020
Covid-19 test centre should be up and running in Dublin Airport next week

New testing facilities become fully operational in Cork and Shannon airports from today.

By Christina Finn Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 6:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Remizov
Image: Shutterstock/Remizov

COVID-19 TESTING FACILITIES should be up and running at Dublin Airport next week.

Full details on the logistics as well as the price of the Covid-19 test will be released shortly. 

The news comes as new testing facilities become fully operational in Cork and Shannon Airports from today.

The two express turnaround testing facilities will provide the pre-departure tests for passengers flying out of the airports in accordance with the EU’s traffic light system.

The rollout of the testing facilities comes as after it was confirmed this week that from midnight 29 November travellers arriving into Ireland from so-called ‘red’ regions in the EU will be allowed to move freely once they pass a PCR Covid-19 test five days following their arrival.

This provision will also be available to arrivals from orange regions who may not have availed of a pre-departure test. 

The move could have a significant impact on people travelling at Christmas as it will limit the number of days people have to restrict their movements for once they arrive at their destination. 

Yesterday, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said private testing facilities at Dublin Airport, as well as Cork and Shannon airports “will facilitate pre-departure testing for travellers to other countries where the need arises”.

“It will also facilitate post-arrival tests for persons arriving from red regions who may choose to return to the airport five days after arrival to take the test.”  

Ireland has agreed to align with the new EU traffic light plan for international travel, which will see the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control publish a weekly map of the EU using a three-stage colour system to indicate the level of risk in each area.

Government ministers have said they hope the new traffic light system should allow for relatives and friends to return home to Ireland for Christmas this year.

In an article in the Business Post newspaper last weekend, DAA Chief Executive Dalton Philips said a common system of pre-departure testing across Europe is needed so that all passengers can be tested as Covid free before travel.

“This is what we and others in the industry have been calling for since the summer. We want to set up pre-departure testing facilities at Dublin and Cork airports operated by third party private healthcare experts and we are working to do that. Initially, PCR testing will be offered, but the costs associated with this type of test means that it is not a sustainable long-term scalable option,” he said.

Cabinet agreed this week to issue a planning exemption to the DAA to allow the Dublin Airport to facilitate Covid-19 testing on site.

Philips said “a fast, low-cost option such as an Antigen test, which is already being used in some other countries” is really the only way to get travel reopened. 

“Ireland starts at a significant disadvantage as we have lost the most, we are in a peripheral location that had previously punched above its weight, and we have the added complexity of Brexit.

“If we are slow to move on Antigen testing and maintain a more restrictive attitude to travel than other countries, then Ireland will lose out to our European competitors,” said Philips.

Currently, the PCR test is the gold standard test used in Ireland. Validation of other tests is underway by health authorities.

On 29 November, the new rules kick in for those who wish to travel from or travel into Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs sets government policy on travel.

The department states that if you are considering travelling outside of Ireland, it continues to advise against non-essential travel overseas, other than to countries that are part of the EU ‘traffic lights’ approach, where the advice is to exercise a high degree of caution – this includes Great Britain but not Northern Ireland.

