'This is not an open door to travel': Government pours cold water on Christmas plans after new travel rules announced

THE GOVERNMENT HAS warned that travel into Ireland is still being discouraged after it was announced that new travel rules for passengers arriving from ‘red’ regions will come into effect later this month.

It was reported yesterday that from midnight 29 November travellers arriving into Ireland from so-called ‘red’ regions in the EU will be allowed to move freely once they pass a PCR Covid-19 test five days following their arrival.

This provision will also be available to arrivals from orange regions who may not have availed of a pre-departure test.

The move could have a significant impact on people travelling at Christmas as it will limit the number of days people have to spend in self-isolation once they arrive.

It comes after the Government adopted the EU’s traffic light system last month.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne TD warned, however, that travel is still being discouraged.

“We’re not encouraging travel…we’re not encouraging people to come into the country unless they have to,” said Byrne. “So the situation hasn’t really changed.”

Byrne said “it’s important to remember that we’re still in Level 5 restrictions” and the move was a “mechanism to open travel” into the future.

Byrne stressed that the Government will not be providing any State capacity to provide PCR tests for arriving passengers and said he could not give any assurances that tests will be available for people travelling home for Christmas.

“This is not about Christmas,” he said. “If those tests aren’t there we’ll still be telling people to restrict their movements for 14 days.”

Cabinet, however, has agreed that the Dublin Airport Authority will be granted a planning permission exemption to allow it to set up Covid-19 testing on site at the airport.

In terms of a testing regime in Ireland, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said the government wants to make sure that such a system does not impede on HSE capacity.

He told an Oireachtas committee last week that he is confident such a testing regime could be “done quite quickly”.

He said the government has been engaging with the DAA which has engaged with about 20 providers that can supply Covid-19 tests.

Ryan said he expects the private sector to provide the tests.

Speaking this morning, Byrne said it would not be possible to divert HSE testing resources to facilitate testing for incoming passengers. “This is going to be down to each individual,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last week warned that it is too early to say what the situation will be regarding travelling home to Ireland at Christmas as it depends on “a whole lot of factors that are simply unknowable at this time”.

“International travel is not safe and movement of people around areas with high incidence of this disease, particularly in Europe and North America, is not safe,” he said.

Asked this morning about the risk of imported infection into Ireland through travel, Byrne said it will be vital that passengers travelling from ‘red’ regions are able to show a negative test result after five days or to restrict their movements for 14 days.

“It’s still a pretty strict standard,” said Byrne, adding that the Government has not examined tests available on the private market.

“We’re still saying that a PCR test is the test that people will have to fulfil,” he said. “This is not an open door to travel.”