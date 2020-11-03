Holohan to tell committee that Day 5 test for incoming passengers 'most efficient' means of control

There is pressure on the Taoiseach to align with our EU counterparts on travel.

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan will tell an Oireachtas committee today that if Ireland introduces testing at airports passengers should take a Covid-19 test five days after arrival.

The Transport Committee will today discuss matters related to aviation and the proposed traffic light system for international travel.

In his opening statement, Holohan says that it is important that countries facilitate travel.

He will say that if testing of incoming passengers is introduced here, the “most efficient” method to manage viral importation is to have a 5-7 day period of restricted movement with a symptom check and Covid-19 test on Day 5 after arrival.

“This approach can still miss up to 15% of the imported cases. I understand that Finland and Germany are among the countries that have signalled intentions to adopt this measure as part of their travel policies,” Holohan will tell the committee.

Under the EU plan, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will publish a weekly map of the EU using a three-stage colour system to indicate the level of risk in each area.

Levels will be determined by a variety of epidemiological factors including the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population and the level of positive tests.

Ministers, including Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, have said the new traffic light system should allow for relatives and friends to return home to Ireland for Christmas this year.

Last week, Holohan told TheJournal.ie that it is NPHET’s position that the risks associated with it are “very, very high”.

Holohan will today speak about the “rapidly evolving landscape” across Europe where many countries have re-implemented lockdowns and restrictions.

“Once we bring the disease back under control in Ireland, it will be necessary to manage very carefully the risks of importation,” Holohan says in his opening statement.

“In circumstances of sustained low levels of domestic transmission, the relative impact of imported cases is all the greater, as was seen in Ireland at times during the summer when travel related cases at times accounted for approximately a quarter of cases.”

Holohan will also stress that countries which have adopted PCR testing as part of their travel policy have done so as part of a “suite of measures” applying to international travel, including travel bans, mandatory quarantines and border closures.

HIQA’s recently published report into rapid testing will also form a key part of the committee’s discussions with Holohan today.

The findings of the HIQA report confirm that Rapid Antigen Detection tests are not suitable for use in screening asymptomatic people such as arriving passengers, Holohan will say.

Holohan will tell the committee that the HSE recently established an expert group to review antigen tests with validation studies on two rapid tests already underway.

Holohan will conclude by saying that Ireland needs to look to the travel policies of countries that have achieved low rates of transmission to see the importance of controlling importations of the virus.

“Our core national objectives are to maintain the safe reopening our education and health sectors, and to protect our vulnerable populations. Achieving these goals is predicated on maintaining low rates of transmission and avoiding an ongoing reseeding of cases for example through travel.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, meanwhile, confirmed last week that it is still the government’s intention to have the traffic light system operational in Ireland on Sunday 8 November.

While he said it is “far too early to say what type of Christmas” the country will have, he said the Government would give travel advice for Christmas at the end of November.

“If we get the numbers really down then we can look to manage the next couple of months. The only message now is we want Level 5 to work,” he said.

Committee Chair Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said Sunday 8 November is the date the government has agreed to for the introduction of the new EU Air Traffic Light System.

He said this date is less than a week away now, and in light of 140,000 jobs across the country, and thousands more in the tourism sector at stake due to the aviation crisis, the perspective of Dr Holohan and also the Minister for Transport, who will appear before the committee tomorrow, will be timely.