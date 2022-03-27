#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 27 March 2022
All flight operations at Dublin Airport stop for 20 minutes because of drone

“Staff at Dublin Airport and other agencies continue to remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport,” a spokesperson said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 7:14 PM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALL FLIGHT OPERATIONS at Dublin Airport stopped for around 20 minutes this afternoon due to a drone being flown in the area.

In response to a query from The Journal, Dublin Airport said that it “in line with safety protocols, all flight operations had to be stopped this afternoon for a period of around 20 minutes due to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport.

“The safety and security of airport users is DAA’s key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and other agencies continue to remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport,” it said.

This has happened on a number of previous occasions, including in February 2019 when a 30-minute disruption meant that two flights had to be diverted to Belfast and Shannon airports.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

