Flights resume at Dublin Airport following sighting of drone

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS resumed flight operations after they were earlier suspended due to the sighting of a drone over an airfield.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that operations had resumed.

Operations were suspended for 30 minutes, and flight schedules are now beginning to return to normal.

Two flights were diverted to Belfast and one to Shannon during that period.

An airport spokesperson said a pilot had reported a definite sighting of a drone while taxiing to a runway.

“Flight operations have now resumed at Dublin Airport following an earlier drone sighting,” the airport tweeted.

We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority.

Passengers earlier had been told to contact their airline’s website for flight updates.

Dublin Airport said in a tweet earlier that they were temporarily suspending flight operations after the confirmed sighting “for safety reasons”.

Concerns

Concerns were expressed late last year that an Irish airport could be affected by drones after Gatwick Airport near London was shut down due to the presence of a drone in December.

The British Army was called into help address the situation and there was massive disruption at the London airport, which only operates one runway, all day on 20 December as a result of drones flying overhead.

The vast majority of the 110,000 passengers due to fly to or from the airport were affected as at least 800 flights were cancelled and a number of others diverted or delayed.

The chaos at the time sparked concerns that a similar incident could happen at an Irish airport, with laws in place to help combat a situation like today’s occurring.

Since December 2015, all drones weighing over 1kg must be registered with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Under the Irish Aviation Authority (Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) and Rockets) Order, drones are not allowed fly in civil or military controlled airspace or within 5km of an aerodrome or airport unless the aerodrome operator has given permission, and no higher than 400ft above ground or sea level.

Safety meeting

In January, Transport Minister Shane Ross convened a special meeting of the National Civil Aviation Threat and Risk Group over the risks posed by drones.

“There are already strict rules in Ireland around the use of drones, including an exclusion zone of five kilometres around airports,” the minister said at the time.

“The misuse of drones is an offence, and flying drones in controlled Irish airspace or within five kilometres of an airport is a very serious matter.

I have asked my department to convene at short notice a special meeting of an expert industry group to assess recent events and advise me on how we are prepared at our own airports and whether there are further things which can be done.

With reporting from Órla Ryan