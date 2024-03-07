Advertisement
Dublin Airport fined over €10 million for cleanliness and security queue failings last year

It also received a bonus of €3.4 million, resulting in a net penalty of €6.7 million.
DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS been hit with a €10.1 million fine for failing to meet targets around cleanliness and security queue times.

The Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) today announced the penalties and bonuses incurred on Dublin Airport for performance last year.

In addition to the penalties, Dublin Airport also earned a €3.4 million ‘Quality of Service’ bonus, meaning it was hit with a net penalty of €6.7 million for performance last year.

The Quality of Service framework is designed to incentivise the provision of high-quality passenger services at Dublin Airport.

Dublin Airport was rewarded for ease of movement in the airport, availability of baggage trolleys, and satisfaction with the wi-fi.

Over the year, all wait times for assistance targets for people with reduced mobility were also met.

Penalties meanwhile were handed out for not meeting targets on cleanliness of terminals and toilets.

Security queue times also fell below target for the first five months of the year, which also resulted in penalties.

However, the IAA noted that security queue performance significantly improved in the second half of last year and that all queue time targets were met in the latter seven months of the year, which included the peak summer period.

The penalties amounted to €10.1 million, but the €3.4 million Quality of Service bonus resulted in a net penalty of €6.7 million.

It means that last year, Dublin Airport achieved a Quality bonus of €0.10 per passenger in 2023 but incurred a penalty of €0.30 per passenger. 

The IAA said the penalty will result in lower airport charges for airport users next year and that it will result in airlines paying maximum passenger charges of €8.46 euro.

