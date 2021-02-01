#Open journalism No news is bad news

Nearly 300 people fined €100 each at Dublin Airport in last days of January

Additionally, over 300 people arrived to Ireland without a valid PCR test last month.

By Lauren Boland Monday 1 Feb 2021, 7:12 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
NEARLY 300 PEOPLE were fined at Dublin Airport for leaving the country for non-essential travel in the last days of the month.

Gardaí fined 280 people at the airport over the weekend, with each given a fine of €100.

Additionally, since 9 January, over 300 people have arrived into Ireland without a valid PCR test, including four on Sunday.

Gardaí are sending files to the Director of Public Prosecutions in each case.

More than 3,500 fines have been issued in total for breaches of Covid-19 regulations, with 2,100 fines for travelling without a reasonable excuse. 

In the last days of January, gardaí attended to breaches by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons, and other businesses.

Gardaí are also investigating breaches associated with funerals and weddings, which are only allowed a maximum of ten and six in attendance respectively under the current restrictions.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey said that most of the public are following health regulations.

“In doing so, they are protecting themselves and others,” Twomey said.

“However, some people continue to engage in behaviour that puts themselves, their loved ones, their colleagues and their neighbours at risk of catching Covid-19,” he said.

“At this stage, no-one can say they aren’t fully aware of the public health advice and the potential dangers – including death and serious illness – of not following that advice.

“People need to stay home. Only make essential journeys. Limit social contacts. Practice social distancing and wash their hands.”

From today, travelling to an airport to leave the country without a valid reason has been made a specific offence.

Gardaí will be able to fine people in breach of the restriction by €500.

The offence was introduced under the provisions of the emergency Covid-19 measures passed in the Dáil last year.

