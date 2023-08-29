15 noise measuring systems installed in areas around Dublin Airport

FIFTEEN NOISE MEASURING systems have been installed around Dublin Airport, following controversy over noise levels for local residents.

Fingal County Council said today that the permanent systems are now operational, following a direction by the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to DAA, the airport authority for Dublin Airport.

There are also two mobile noise monitors which can be rotated through areas without a permanent system.

The results from the measuring systems can be viewed online in real time.

The areas covered include the Coast Road in Portmarnock, the Malahide Demesne, Donabate, St Margaret’s and Swords.

ANCA ordered the DAA to install and maintain 23 permanent noise-measuring systems by 24 August 2024. The rollout was to be phased, with 15 systems to be operational by 24 August 2023.

Earlier this month, Fingal County Council issued an enforcement notice on DAA to reduce the number of night flights at Dublin Airport to a maximum of 65 between 11pm and 7am.

The Planning Authority carried out an investigation into alleged breaches of Condition 5 of the planning permission for the North Runway at Dublin Airport.

When Dublin Airport was granted approval for the new runway in 2007, Condition 5 was put in place to cap the number of flights between 11pm and 7am could not exceed 65.

The DAA and Ryanair have blasted the order, saying it was an unrealistic expectation for the airport’s peak summer season.

Ryanair has said there could be “mass cancellations” at Dublin Airport due to the order.

The notice states that if DAA does not comply within six weeks, or an extended period of six months if it is granted by the council, then it may “enter on the land and take such steps, including the removal, demolition or alteration of any structure, and may recover any expenses reasonably incurred by them in that behalf”.

It states that DAA may also be guilty of an offence if it fails to comply with the notice.

New figures published by DAA show a total of 26,196 complaints about noise from aircraft using Dublin Airport were recorded during 2022 – up 93% on the previous year with almost 13,000 additional reports.

But one person is responsible for nearly 90% of those complaints.

While the figures are skewed by the large number of complaints from that individual, there was still an increase in the overall level of complaints by residents, which has been linked to a combination of an overall increase in aircraft movements following the easing of restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic and the opening of the new €320 million runway.