Advertisement
File image of passengers make their way to the departure gates at Dubin Airport Alamy Stock Photo
Security screening

Dublin Airport passengers told to be ‘prepared’ to remove hoodies or jumpers when passing security

The announcement appears to have taken the public by surprise, with one user on X asking what happens if someone is ‘wearing just a bra underneath?’
6
3.1k
23 minutes ago

PASSENGERS AT DUBLIN Airport have been told they “should be prepared” to remove hoodies or loose jumpers when passing through security screenings.

In a post on X, Dublin Airport said passengers should “remove the top and place it in the tray for screening”.

Dublin Airport’s website notes that “any oversized garments, which may conceal additional items or the outline of your person, will have to be removed for security screening”.

However, the announcement appears to have taken the public by surprise, with one user on X asking what happens if someone is “wearing just a bra underneath?”

“Do I still have to remove my hoodie?”, continued the post.

Dublin Airport’s account replied: “All passengers should be prepared to remove their hoodie when they reach security screening.”

However, a later post from Dublin Airport’s account noted that “private screenings/hand searches can be an option too”.

When pressed on this by other users, who queried “what is the threat from hoodies”, Dublin Airport said: “We do not set the rules, we simply enforce them to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

Few people seemed to be aware of the rule, and when asked why it was being enforced now, Dublin Airport said the “regulations have been tightened recently regarding this”.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport said the roll-out of new x-ray scanners that will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage is continuing in both terminals.

Dublin Airport expects to host around 340,000 passengers over the coming St Brigid’s Day bank holiday weekend.

Between today and Monday, around 172,000 people will fly out of the airport, with 168,000 due to arrive.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     