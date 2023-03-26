Dublin Airport says traffic is 'returning to normal' after immigration protest

TRAFFIC IS RETURNING to normal in the vicinity of Dublin Airport following protests this afternoon, according to the airport.

Earlier, Dublin Airport warned on Twitter that passengers travelling there today should “allow additional time”as traffic had come to a halt arising from a demonstration near its roundabout.

“Protesters have now moved on and traffic flows are returning to normal in the vicinity of the airport,” the airport said.

According to videos on social media, people had gathered for an ‘Ireland says No’ protest around immigration.

They also showed a traffic jam of cars on their way to the airport.

The airport said some traffic diversions were put in place by gardaí.

No arrests were made by gardaí who attended the protest, according to a garda spokesperson.

“Due to a protest close to the Airport Roundabout, traffic is heavy on the roads around Dublin Airport this afternoon,” it said in its initial post after 2.30pm.

“Passengers travelling to the airport this afternoon are advised to allow additional time.”

Last month, traffic was halted due to protests at the airport.