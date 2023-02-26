Anti-migrant protest halts traffic at Dublin Airport

AN ANTI-IMMIGRANT protest blocked road access into Dublin Airport earlier today.

Gardaí were at the scene as a small group of people carrying tricolours and other banners gathered on the roadway at the entrance to the airport.

Videos posted online showed the protest – it appeared to be a demonstration around the arrival of migrants at the airport.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers were at the scene.

“Gardaí are currently at scene of a protest at the roundabout at Dublin Airport,” a spokesperson said.

Dublin Airport said that the protest moved on mid-afternoon and said that traffic had returned to normal.

The protest close to the Airport Roundabout has now moved on, meaning traffic is starting to flow freely once again, aided by the continued presence of @GardaTraffic. It is estimated that traffic movements should be back to normal in around 15-20 minutes. https://t.co/zc8Od9Kiqy — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 26, 2023

With reporting from Lauren Boland.