Sunday 26 February 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dublin
Anti-migrant protest halts traffic at Dublin Airport
A small group of people blocked the road access to the airport.
697
0
8 minutes ago

AN ANTI-IMMIGRANT protest blocked road access into Dublin Airport earlier today. 

Gardaí were at the scene as a small group of people carrying tricolours and other banners gathered on the roadway at the entrance to the airport. 

Videos posted online showed the protest – it appeared to be a demonstration around the arrival of migrants at the airport. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers were at the scene.

“Gardaí are currently at scene of a protest at the roundabout at Dublin Airport,” a spokesperson said.

Dublin Airport said that the protest moved on mid-afternoon and said that traffic had returned to normal. 

With reporting from Lauren Boland.

Niall O'Connor
