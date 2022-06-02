Dublin Airport 'very, very confident' passengers will not miss flights this weekend

DUBLIN AIRPORT AUTHORITY (DAA) is “very, very confident” that passengers will not miss their flights this weekend.

Graeme McQueen, the company’s head of media relations, also said this morning that the holding pen for early arrivals will only be used should the need arise.

“We’re very, very confident in the operation that we’ve got in place for this weekend that we’re going to get everyone through and that there will be no missed flights,” he said.

McQueen, speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, said that early arrivals to the airport were increasing the sizes of queues at the embattled airport.

“So what we’re trying to do here is get the flow of passengers back to the way we want it so that we can get people through in a nice orderly manner.

“So what we’ve said yesterday is that there’s lots of talk about these holding zones these will only kick in if we absolutely have to, and will only affect people who’ve arrived really really early because the message from others.

“You don’t have to arrive at those times before your short haul and long haul flights and we will get you through,” he said.

Yesterday DAA CEO Dalton Philips had earlier apologised to passengers who missed flights due to long queues at the airport on Sunday and said he had “high confidence” that the scenes would not be repeated this weekend.

McQueen said that the airport’s managers were confident that they could get passengers through security on time.

“I would like to put passengers who are flying this weekend at ease a little bit like these numbers that we’re dealing with this weekend, I know we fell down last weekend.

“But in recent months these these numbers we’re dealing with this weekend in terms of departures. They’re what we’ve been dealing with through April and May so we’re confident we can get everyone through,” he said.

The company has adjusted rostering of security staff and said that “all being well things should move well”.

McQueen also sought to reassure passengers that they would only use holding pens as a last resort.

“In terms of people arriving you know, we just ask them to work with the team on the ground speak to people to the pink and purple vests who are going to be there in mass numbers and they will work with you to make sure you get through the terminal. We’re looking at under an hour.

“I’m looking at the app earlier this morning. Today we are dealing with about 46,000 passengers going out. Those are big numbers not far off what we’re going to see over the next four days. So we’re getting everyone through in terminal one at the moment in less than half an hour which is really really good,” he added.

When the airport gets busy, DAA said it will be triaging access to the terminals and only allowing departing passengers into the departures level that have flights departing within two and a half hours to short-haul destinations and three and a half for long-haul destinations.

Passengers who arrive earlier than that will be asked to wait in a dedicated passenger holding area, with special consideration being given to those passengers who require special assistance and flyers travelling with autism.

DAA said it will put in place bad weather cover, seating, and toilets in the holding area as quickly as possible in the coming days following trialling of this system over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.