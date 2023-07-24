Sister of Dublin attack victim 'overwhelmed by support of Irish people' as GoFundMe page nears $100,000

THE SISTER OF the victim of a random attack in Dublin City last week said she is “overwhelmed” by the support from Irish people in the wake of the incident.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family of Stephen Termini (57), who was the victim of the attack, has reached almost $100,000 this afternoon.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the unexpected support of the Irish People. It has definitely restored my faith in humanity,” Termini’s sister told TheJournal.ie.

Termini, from Buffalo, New York, was visiting Ireland when he was attacked by a gang on Talbot Street in Dublin City Centre.

The tourist was brought to Beaumont Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition. His family has said he is at risk of losing an eye due to the injuries he sustained.

Yesterday, a teenager was charged in relation to the attack at the Children’s Court. The accused will appear before the Children’s Court again later this week.

Previously, Termini’s sister said the family “feel so very helpless” as “none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need”.

Termini’s son Mike Rizzuto set up a GoFundMe page to raise money over the weekend.

In a statement on the page, Rizutto said:

“Upon returning home from tour with my band Kissing Candice I received the news that there was an unprovoked attack by multiple people on my father in Dublin, Ireland.

“The brutal attack has left my father in a coma after suffering various injuries. He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life altering injuries. I am receiving news of this situation as it comes in through the media alongside everyone else.

“My father instilled the love of music I have inside of me and has been a huge support to me over the past decade. Although we may have not been the closest throughout the years he is still my father and the reason I am here today.

I am asking for you to send healing vibes to my father while my family and I attempt to learn more facts of the situation.

As of 1pm today, the fundraiser had reached $96,285 (€86,790). The biggest single donation was ¢2,500 (€2,253) from an anonymous donor. In general, donations range between $10 and $50. A total of 3,265 individual donations had been made as of this afternoon.

Those who donated left messages of support:

“I am horrified that this happened to your father in Dublin, nothing can make it right but please know most Irish people are kind and welcoming. I’m so sorry this happened to you all,” one donor said.

“I’m so sorry to hear what happened to you in our country. Wishing you a very speedy recovery,” said another.

“Dear Stephen, We are so sorry for what has happened to you in our beautiful little country. The whole country wishes you a speedy recovery and safe travels to your family,” a third donor said.

With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper