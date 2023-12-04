Man in serious condition after sustaining head injuries in incident on Dublin city quay

A MAN IN his 20s is in a serious condition after he was injured during a “disturbance” involving a group of men on on Ushers Quay last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly before 9pm last night.

The injured man sustained severe head injuries during the course of the incident. He was removed from the scene via ambulance and taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he is still being treated.

The scene was preserved overnight and examined by local scenes of crimes officers.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

They have asked anyone with relevant information to come forward to Kevin Street Garda Station on 016669400, or via the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.