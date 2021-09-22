Dublin City Council received 7,000 submissions about traffic-free streets initiative

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has received 7,000 submissions around its traffic-free streets initiative.

Over the course of the summer Dublin City Council (DCC) put in place a number of measures on Capel Street and Parliament Street to facilitate outdoor dining and city reopening, creating 1,300 square metres of extra public space.

These measures included making a section of the street traffic-free and also installing numerous buildouts which provide space for restaurants and hospitality businesses to operate on a seven day basis.

All these facilities will continue to stay in place over the winter months and Council officials have said they will be reviewed next year at an appropriate time.

A DCC spokesperson said the volume of submissions received made it the largest consultation ever for the local authority.

“We received a wide range of diverse views which will take some time to carefully analyse. The initiative is being extended by an additional weekend, meaning it will now finish on 3 October.

“When the submissions have been considered, a report will then be prepared for the elected members and detailed planning of the preferred option will be advanced.

“Any option which is advanced will be subject to further consultation and any necessary statutory requirements,” a spokesperson said.

The Capel Street and Parliament Street, two streets in the city centre near the quays, were closed to vehicles on weekend evenings since the middle of June as part of a trial by Dublin City Council.

The trial, which was originally due to end in July, was first extended for another six weeks.

On 23 August, Dublin City Council said on social media that the trial would end and said that 300,000 people used the streets while they were pedestrianised.

However, many councillors, businesses and locals wanted to see the streets remain traffic-free, arguing that the large number of people who used the streets showed that the trial was a success.

Following the backlash, the Council announced that the trial would continue for another four weeks until 26 September – that has now been extended.