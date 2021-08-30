Public consultation launched on traffic-free trial of two Dublin streets

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has launched a three-week public consultation on the traffic-free trial of Capel Street and Parliament Street.

Capel Street and Parliament Street, two streets in the city centre near the quays, have been closed to vehicles on weekend evenings since the middle of June as part of a trial by Dublin City Council.

The trial, which was originally due to end in July, was first extended for another six weeks.

On 23 August, Dublin City Council said on social media that the trial would end this weekend in line with the plan that was set out, adding that 300,000 people used the streets while they were pedestrianised.

However, many councillors, businesses and locals wanted to see the streets remain traffic-free, arguing that the large number of people who used the streets showed that the trial was a success.

Following the backlash, the Council announced that the trial will continue for another four weeks until 26 September.

It said that the decision was made after representations by the Lord Mayor Allison Gilliland and other councillors.

Through the public consultation now open, Dublin City Council wants to hear from anyone who has a view on the traffic-free weekend evenings, and anyone who would like to express a view on what options should be further explored for both streets.

During the consultation period, the Council will be consulting with all key stakeholders including the emergency services and disability groups.

A report outlining potential options for the future of both streets is available to view here.

Following the period of public consultation, a report will by prepared for consideration by the elected members. Detailed planning of the preferred option will then be advanced.

Any option which is advanced will be subject to further consultation and any necessary statutory requirements.

With reporting by Lauren Boland