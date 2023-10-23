Advertisement

Monday 23 October 2023
File image of three children sitting on grass with books
Dublin City Council to appoint 'Storyteller in Residence' with aim of 'inspiring young readers'
It’s hoped to provide opportunities for parents and children to enjoy reading together.
1 hour ago

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is looking to appoint a “Storyteller in Residence for children”.

The aim of the residency is to “inspire young readers across the City” and to “promote literacy and encourage the habit of reading and library usage among young people”.

The role will involve engagement with children through community groups and schools, with the resident holding story telling sessions and workshops with children in libraries, schools, and other community settings.

Dublin City Council is seeking applications from “dedicated and enthusiastic” people and adds that the residency will also provide opportunities for parents and children to enjoy reading together.

The successful applicant will develop a programme of activities in partnership with Dublin City Libraries and will also be tasked with carrying out monthly activity reports.

They will also have to produce blog posts and social media content for Dublin City Libraries.

The role will run for a four month period and the successful applicant must be available to be in person in Dublin during the residency, from around 5 February to 24 May next year.

A fee of around €8,000 is offered for the role, based on an expectation of working an average of 20 hours a week, to include time spent on development, research, preparing for public events, attending meetings, and administration.

This role includes the possibility of evening, daytime and weekend events.

It is also desirable that applicants have experience in storytelling in the Irish language, as well as experience in storytelling with children who have additional or sensory needs.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 3 November and a two-page submission with ideas for the Storyteller in Residence for Children project must be included as part of this process.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
