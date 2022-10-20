Dublin city road closed after female cyclist is hospitalised in collision with a truck

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A DUBLIN CITY street is currently closed after a female cyclist was hospitalised following a road traffic collision involving a truck and a bicycle.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on Golden Lane.
The incident occurred shortly before 9:15am this morning and the female cyclist has been taken St James Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The road is currently closed and diversions in place.
