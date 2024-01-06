Advertisement
Dublin city 'Winter Lights' to be left on in some places through January to 'cheer everyone up'

To mark Nollaig na mBan, there is also a new projection onto the GPO this evening, the Council said.
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has announced it will leave the city centre’s ‘Winter Lights’ switched on in a number of locations throughout the rest of January in order to brighten up an otherwise “dreary month”. 

“The decision was taken because the Council feels the lights help illuminate what is usually one of the darkest months of the year,” DCC said in a statement. 

The lights on O’Connell St (GPO, Spire, statues and trees), the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Millennium Bridge will now remain on for the rest of January, the Council said. 

“After the excitement of Christmas, January is always a bit of a dreary month,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

“So this year we’ve decided to leave some of the lights on for an extra few weeks to help cheer everyone up! Let’s face it, we could all do with a bit of a boost at this time of the year.”

The ‘Winter Lights’ decorating other parts of the city were switched off at the end of December as planned. 

