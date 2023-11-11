Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 11 November 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Eamonn Farrell Protesters gather outside the Dept of Foreign Affairs on Stephen's Green.
March

Pro-Palestine rallies held in Dublin and Cork as Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza continues

People made their way through the streets of the city centre chanting “ceasefire now”.
2.6k
0
1 hour ago

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE took to the streets of Dublin again today in a show of support for the people of Palestine. The demonstrators called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began over a month. 

Carrying banners and waving Palestinian flags, people made their way through the streets of the city centre chanting “ceasefire now” in a march organised by Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC). 

Among the slogans on the signs and banners were statements like “Free Gaza”, “Boycott Apartheid Israel” and “Stop the genocide in Gaza”. 

The protesters marched from the Spire on O’Connell Street to the Department of Foreign Affairs on Stephen’s Green. 

There was a similar demonstration in Cork today as well, which reportedly saw over 1,000 people in attendance. 

Prompted by the Hamas attacks of 7 October, Israel has been bombarding the densely populated Gaza Strip for weeks.

According to the Gaza health ministry, Israel’s assault on the territory has left over 11,ooo people dead. 

Israel, along with its close ally the United States, has ruled out a ceasefire despite calls from many human rights organisations working in Gaza, who say hospitals are running out of the fuel needed to power them. 

Elsewhere today, around 300,000 people turned out for a rally in support of Palestine in London today. Counter-protesters were held at bay and over 80 of them were arrested, according to London police via Sky News. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags