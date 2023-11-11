Pro-Palestine rallies held in Dublin and Cork as Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza continues

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE took to the streets of Dublin again today in a show of support for the people of Palestine. The demonstrators called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began over a month.

Carrying banners and waving Palestinian flags, people made their way through the streets of the city centre chanting “ceasefire now” in a march organised by Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

Among the slogans on the signs and banners were statements like “Free Gaza”, “Boycott Apartheid Israel” and “Stop the genocide in Gaza”.

Another massive protest in Dublin Ireland calling for #CeasefireInGazaNOW

Stop #Gaza_Genocide #Ceasefire

Palestine will be free pic.twitter.com/jitEgl4yLw — Rory Hearne (@RoryHearneGaffs) November 11, 2023

The protesters marched from the Spire on O’Connell Street to the Department of Foreign Affairs on Stephen’s Green.

There was a similar demonstration in Cork today as well, which reportedly saw over 1,000 people in attendance.

Cork today! Massive crowds across the country! Free Palestine! pic.twitter.com/cn2mFiLAcZ — Social Rights Ireland 🇵🇸 🍉 (@SocialRightsIRL) November 11, 2023

Prompted by the Hamas attacks of 7 October, Israel has been bombarding the densely populated Gaza Strip for weeks.

According to the Gaza health ministry, Israel’s assault on the territory has left over 11,ooo people dead.

More than 1500 march in Cork today #Free Palestine pic.twitter.com/aK2IqZ1FyU — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) November 11, 2023

Israel, along with its close ally the United States, has ruled out a ceasefire despite calls from many human rights organisations working in Gaza, who say hospitals are running out of the fuel needed to power them.

Elsewhere today, around 300,000 people turned out for a rally in support of Palestine in London today. Counter-protesters were held at bay and over 80 of them were arrested, according to London police via Sky News.