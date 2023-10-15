Advertisement

Sunday 15 October 2023
Embassy of Israel in Ireland Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich
Israel
Demonstration held in Dublin in solidarity with Israel
The Israeli embassy in Dublin welcomed the demonstration as a “show of solidarity and strength”.
1 hour ago

A demonstration in solidarity with Israel was held in Dublin today.

Members of the Israeli community in Ireland expressed their fears for loved ones in Israel, amidst the war with the Hamas militant group which began eight days ago.

A rally at Leinster House was followed by a march to the Israeli embassy, where a prayer service was held.

RTÉ reported that the demonstrators were thanked by the Israeli ambassador, Dana Erlich.

On its social media, the embassy welcomed the demonstration as a “show of solidarity and strength”.

Organisers said they were “praying and wishing for better, safer days for all”, adding that the event was an opportunity for attendees to show the world their compassion towards Israel’s situation. 

Speaking outside Leinster House, Alan Shatter, former Fine Gael Minister for Justice, called on Irish politicians to “stop lecturing to Israel how to defend its citizens”.

The event was organised by the Ireland Israel Alliance and Irish Christian Friends of Israel, and Israelis in Ireland.

It follows a large demonstration in the capital on Saturday in protest against Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Israel is currently preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza, after giving Palestinians a little more time to flee northern areas it has vowed to target in response to the deadliest attack in its history.

Hamas fighters gunned down, stabbed and burned to death more than 1,400 people in the attack that has sparked a massive retaliatory bombing campaign by Israel that has killed over 2,450 in Gaza.

Valerie Flynn
